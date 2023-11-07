Laramie Talent Will Shine at the 1st Ever ‘Pokes Got Talent’ Show

Dust off your microphone, grab your dancing shoes, find your magician's hat...whatever your talent, Laramie, it's time to show it off! The Wyoming Coalition Against Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault (WCADVSA) proudly announces the first-ever 'Pokes Got Talent' annual fundraiser!

Grab the Mic - It's Talent Show Time, Pokes!

The talent show is a chance for WCADVSA to establish relationships and connections with the Laramie community - an area that has struggled post-COVID. Darrah Short, a representative from WCADVSA playing an integral role in planning the show, said that the team is "looking to bring the community together to have fun and support the work of WCADVSA in preventing domestic violence, sexual assault and stalking in Wyoming." Funds from the event will help support that mission.

The 1st Annual 'Pokes Got Talent' takes place on Friday, November 10 at 6:00 p.m. at The Lair (207 South 3rd Street). General Admission tickets are $10. For ticket info, click here.

Check out the show's rules for performers below:

Open to all ages.

Performances can be any category you choose – singing, dancing, magic, comedy, spoken word poetry, DJing, etc.

Performances must not exceed 5 minutes.

Performances cannot contain hate speech, racial slurs, or violent or derogatory. language

Group performances are welcome but cannot exceed 6 people.

Costumes or drag are welcome.

Performances with someone under 18 require written consent from a parent or guardian.

If your act requires previously recorded music, you must submit it to Pokes Got Talent staff no later than Thursday, November 9. Submit your music in person at 710 E Garfield St., Suite 218, or email Celeste at ccollingwood@wyomingdvsa.org.

Prizes will be given to 1st, 2nd, and 3rd place winners.

Winners will be decided by number of votes received per performance.

To sign up for the show, click here.

About the Wyoming Coalition Against Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault (WCADVSA)

The WCADVSA helps with funding, training, staff competency, and retention of Project SAFE member programs in all 23 Wyoming counties.'Safe Project' programs are advocacy organizations that bring awareness of domestic violence and assault to communities and support survivors of such trauma.

WCADVSA offers a legal program consisting of three different attorneys who help with protection orders, custody cases, etc. The need for WCADVSA is clear - in a single day, the coalition will handle over one hundred hotline calls for individuals needing aid.

How is WCADVSA Funded?

Much of the coalition is grant-funded. Darrah explained that "grants can be restrictive, so funding helps give more flexibility to directly support membership programs." She noted that there had been no increase in grant funding in years...rather, the program has seen cuts. "[It's] getting increasingly harder to do the work that Wyoming needs us to do," Darrah added. That's where fundraising programs like 'Pokes Got Talent' can help.