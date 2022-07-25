Pricing Your Favorite Carnival Foods at Cheyenne Frontier Days

If there's one thing I look forward to every year at Cheyenne Frontier Days, it's the carnival food. You can't get a funnel cake or fried oreo anywhere except a carnival midway. So, of course, plenty of us makes a trip to the midway count by trying as many carnival delicacies as possible. But with inflation up and wallets tighter, I can't be the only one thinking about how to pinch pennies at the food court this year.

I decided to take a trip to the fairgrounds to find out just how much some of my carnival favorites cost this year. If you're planning on visiting CFD for the delicious food, plan on spending at least $20 for an entree plus a drink. Here's a breakdown of what popular carnival treats cost this year at Frontier Park:

Classic Carnival Food Prices at Cheyenne Frontier Days

Funnel Cake - $10

Lemonade - $8 (32 oz.) and $5 refills

Bottled Water - $2

Sodas - $4 (Small), $7 (souvenir cup), $3 (refills on souvenir cups)

Ice Cream - $7

Candy Apple/Caramel Apple - $8

Turkey Leg - $20

Kettle Corn - $6 (small)

Spiral Spuds (Ribbon Fries) - $12

Corn Dog - $8

Hot Dog - $8

Indian Taco - $15

Indian Frybread - $9

Waffle Fries - $10

New Menu Items at Cheyenne Frontier Days

The food vendor FunBiz brought new treats to Frontier Park for folks to sample. If you want to try something different, here's what you can expect to pay for the newer menu items:

Fried Twinkie - $8

Fried Oreos - $9

Fruity Pebbles Po' Boy - $15

Donut Chicken Sandwich - $15

If you tally up fries, a drink, and a turkey leg, you could be looking at more than $30 a meal. You can find out more about the new menu items for CFD by clicking here.

If you want to save a little cash, a few vendors sell food at the Old Frontier Town. Dicky's BBQ had a turkey leg for $15 on their menu and bottled sodas for $5. There was also an ice cream truck with lemonade and sweet tea nearby.

Or, if you want a unique drink, you can check out Klondike Craig's Handcrafted Sodas - an entire 32 oz. bottle of old-fashioned root beer is $20 (and you get to keep the old-timey styled bottle.) Oh, and did I mention there is a FREE water tent in Old Frontier Town?

