Cheyenne Frontier Days Grand Parades To Renew Tradition In 2021

The First of four Cheyenne Frontier Days Grand Parades for 2021 will kick off at 9 am on Saturday, July 24.

Additional Grand Parades will be held on Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday of next week. The parades traditionally alternate with the CFD pancake breakfasts during Frontier Days week (except on Sundays), and that tradition will resume this year.

The parade route is shown below. The first CFD "parades" were mostly wild and woolly gallops through town by rowdy cowboys on wild broncos rather than the organized, well-planned processions enjoyed by modern spectators (according to the Cheyenne Frontier Days website). The cowboys often used windows for target practice and introduced themselves to pretty girls by lassoing them. The only early exceptions were a parade in 1898 honoring Buffalo Bill and a 1910 event for President Theodore Roosevelt. But, in 1925 a pageant around the theme of 'The Evolution of Transportation'' was organized. The following year, the first-ever parade featuring floats that would last was launched, according to the website. Saturday's parade will continue the tradition for 2021 along the route shown below.

