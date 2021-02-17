Cheyenne Frontier Days Hoping To Announce Night Shows This Spring

Cheyenne Frontier Days CEO Tom Hirsig said Saturday that unless the COVID 19 pandemic takes a severe turn for the worse, he's optimistic about some kind of CFD events taking place in 2021.

Hirsig says that may mean a scaled-back rodeo with 50 percent attendance and various social distancing restrictions. Of that potential scenario, he says ''We're not going to make a whole lot, but we won't lose a whole lot either. We feel that it's important to do something for the community."

In terms of the night shows, Hirsig says that while presenting the concerts presents some additional challenges as compared to the rodeo events, CFD officials have tentatively scheduled night shows for every night except one, which they are still working to fill. Hirsig says if all goes well, a formal announcement on night shows for CFD 2021 may be coming out in late March or early April. ''We've got some really good acts that we are excited to announce as soon as we figure out how many tickets we can sell,'' Hirsig said. He revealed that three acts scheduled last year--Blake Shelton, Eric Church, and Thomas Rhett--are slated to perform this year.

In general, Hirsig says that presenting the 2021 ''Daddy of 'em all" will present the greatest challenge in the long history of Cheyenne Frontier Days, adding that CFD organizers and volunteers will have to work as if "everybody's hair is on fire" to make the 2021 event happen once some clarity as to the schedule of events is achieved.

He also says ''We're serious about having an event that is going to be safe,'' adding that CFD committees have already been going over every event from top to bottom to reach that goal. Hirsig says CFD officials plan to meet with health department officials in early March to talk about plans for 2021.

Hirsig made the comments on the ''Weekend in Wyoming" program on AM 650 KGAB. You can hear the entire interview in the audio attached to this article. Cheyenne Frontier Days' economic impact on the local economy has been estimated at $28 million per year, with the event especially important to enterprises such as bars, restaurants, and lodging facilities.

Last year's CFD cancellation marked the first-ever in the event's history.