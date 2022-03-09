Midweek Poll: Night Show Concerts At Cheyenne Frontier Days 2022

Cheyenne Frontier Days is set to announce it's 2022 night show lineup on Thursday evening, March 10.

It's always a big deal in Cheyenne, and everybody has an opinion as to what kind of concert they hope to see. Of course, we'll be posting the lineup on our website as soon as it's made public.

Lots of folks see traditional country as the natural fit for a rodeo event. Others like country of a more modern kind, and last year's turnout for Garth Brooks is hard to argue with.

The classic rock demo has certainly turned out big crowds in years past for people like KISS and Styx. Hip Hop acts have done well in recent years as well, and that genre might help draw in people who don't necessarily make a habit of attending CFD night shows.

Or maybe you are one of those folks who can enjoy a variety of music?

Take our poll and give us your opinion!