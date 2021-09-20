Cheyenne Frontier Days Old West Museum To Host Trunk Or Treat

If you're looking for a way to take the kiddos out for trick or treating this year in a safe environment, the Cheyenne Frontier Days Old West Museum is set to host a Trunk Or Treat event coming up on October 30th. According to a Facebook post, they're looking for candy donations and trunk sponsorships to make this fun event happen.

The CFD Old West Museum will be hosting its annual Wild West Trunk or Treat on October 30th, 2021, in the Museum parking lot. To make this possible, we are looking to the community to donate candy or sponsor a trunk.

Candy donations can be made any time between 9:00AM and 5:00PM at the CFD Old West Museum. Our doors will be open every day and we are happy to accept donations until October 29th. Bring your kids or grandkids out to Trick or Treat with us! We look forward to seeing you there.

Please contact Jean Krause to confirm sponsoring a trunk or for more information about the event.

Visit www.oldwestmuseum.org for details

This should be another great event to add to a fun Halloween season that already starting to shape up. This will be a much better spooky season in contrast to 2020, so it's a great time to get into the spirit and get ready to get out of the house on Halloween weekend. And of course, get all the candy for the kids.

The Trunk or Treat event will take place in the Museum parking lot from 1pm to 3pm on October 30th.

