Cheyenne Frontier Days Rodeo Results For Sunday July 24

Here are the unofficial rodeo results from Sunday, July 24 at Cheyenne Frontier Days:

Bareback Riding: 1, Bronc Marriott, Woods Cross, Utah, 89 points on Pete Carr Pro Rodeo’s Worth the Whiskey, $2,447. 2, Orin Larsen, Inglis, Manitoba, Canada, 82.5, $1,835. 3, Keenan Hayes, Hayden, Colo., 82, $1,223. 4, (tie) Evan Betony, Tonalea, Ariz.; Ethan Mazurenko, Kaycee, Wyo., and Caleb Bennett, Corvallis, Mont., 81, $203 each.

Breakaway Roping: 1, Anna Callaway, Billings, Mont., 3.5 seconds, $2,951. 2, Ashley Goforth, Azle, Texas, 6.5, $2,213. 3, Macy Young, Wittmann, Ariz., 14.1, $1,475. 4, Sara Montgomery, Wheatland, Wyo., 15.2, $737.

Tie-Down Roping: 1, Trent Creager, Stillwater, Okla., 11.5 seconds, $2,000. 2, Zaine Mikita, Byers, Colo., 11.9, $1,500. 3, Riley Webb, Denton, Texas, 12.1, $1,000. 4, Ryan Jarrett, Comanche, Okla., 12.5, $500.

Rookie Saddle Bronc Riding: Results pending

Saddle Bronc Riding: 1, Kade Bruno, Challis, Idaho, 86 points on Pete Carr Pro Rodeo’s Knights Showoff. 2, (tie) Ross Griffin, Tularosa, N.M., and Leon Fountain, Socorro, N.M., 84.5, $1,471 each. 4, Taygen Schuelke, Newell, S.D., 80.5, $588.

Team Roping: 1, (tie) Turner Harris, Killdeer, N.D., and Matt Kasner, Cody, Neb.; and Jay Tittle, Pueblo, Colo., and Cole Cooper, Montrose, Colo., 8.0 seconds, $1,750 each. 3, Rhett Anderson, Annabella, Utah, and Max Kuttler, American Falls, Idaho., 8.2, $1,000 each. 4, Kyon and Clancey Kreutzer, Lake Creek, Texas, 9.0, $500 each.

Steer Wrestling: 1, Denton Good, Long Valley, S.D., 6.6 seconds, $2,000. 2, Mason Couch, Bronaugh, Mo., 7.2, $1,500. 3, Gus Franzen, Kearney, Neb., 8.1, $1,000. 4, Shane Frey, Duncan, Okla., 8.2, $500.

Barrel Racing: 1, Taycie Matthews, Wynne, Ark., 17.65 seconds, $2,353. 2, Jessica Routier, Buffalo, S.D., 17.82, $1,765. 3, Stephanie Fryar, Waco, Texas, 18.04, $1,176. 4, Shy-Anne Jarrett, Comanche, Okla., 18.07, $588.

Bull Riding: 1, Dawson Gleaves, Amarillo, Texas, 88 points on United Pro Rodeo’s Amish Burnout, $2,397. 2, Brody Yeary, Morgan Mill, Texas, 86, $1,797. 3, (tie) Boudreaux Campbell, Crockett, Texas, and Shad Winn, Nephi, Utah, 85, $898 each.

Wild Horse Race: No qualified rides