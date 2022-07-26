Cheyenne Frontier Days Rodeo Results, Quarterfinal #3, July 25

Here are the unofficial results from quarterfinal #3 on July 25 for the Cheyenne Frontier Days Rodeo:

Bareback: 1, Yance Day, Tahlequah, Okla., 85.5 points on Dakota Rodeo’s Preacher, $2,447. 2, (tie) Lane Frost, Browns Valley, Calif., and Kyle Bloomquist, Raymond, Minn., 84.5, $1,529. 4, Matthew Smith, Saraland, Ala., 84, $611.

Breakaway: (Three times) 1, Devan McAdow, Hyannis, Neb., 5.2 seconds, $3,197. 2, Jennifer Canik, Iowa, La., 6.0, $2,459. 3,Taya McAdow, Keenesburg, Colo., 14.7, $1,721.

Tie Down Roping: 1, Tyson Durfey, Brock, Texas, 11.8 seconds, $2,000. 2, (tie) Tom Crouse, Gallatin, Mo., and Trenton Smith, Bigfoot, Texas, 12.0, $1,250. 4, Hudson Wallace, George West, Texas, 12.2, $500.

Rookie Saddle Bronc: Results pending

Saddle Bronc Riding: 1, Stetson Wright, Milford, Utah, 84.5 points on Smith Pro Rodeo’s Conference Call, $2,354. 2, Isaac Diaz, Desdemona, Texas, 84, $1,765. 3, Ryder Wright, Beaver, Utah, 83.5, $1,177. 4, Will Pollock, Utopia, Texas, 83, $588.

Team Roping: 1, Miles Kobold, Huntley Mont., and Clint Brower, Lander, Wyo., 8.6 seconds, $2,000 each. 2, Jeff Johnston, Thedford, Neb., and Jhett Hillman, McAlester Okla., 8.7, $1,500 each. 3, Wyatt Imus, Brenham, Texas., and Caleb Anderson, Mocksville, N.C., 8.9, $1,000 each. 4, Paul Tierney, Oklahoma City, Okla., and Tanner Braden, Dewey, Okla., 9.0, $500 each.

Steer Wrestling: 1, Will Lummus, Byhalia, Miss., 5.9 seconds, $2,000. 2, Justin Kimsey, Douglas, Wyo., 6.0, $1,500. 3, Caden Camp, 6.3, $1,000. 4, Trell Etbauer, Goodwell, Okla., 6.8, $500.

Barrel Racing: 1, Emily Beisel, Weatherford, Okla., 17.49 seconds, $2,353. 2, Suzanne Brooks, Seminole, Okla., 17.63, $1,765. 3, Rachelle Riggers, Lewiston, Idaho, $1,176. 4, Presley Smith, Denham Springs, La., 17.72, $588.

Bull Riding: 1, Ky Hamilton, Mackay, Queensland, Australia, 92.5 points on Smith Pro Rodeo’s Fire Ant, $2,397. 2, Cody Teel, Kountze, Texas, 90.0, $1,797. 3, Creek Young, Rogersville, Mo., 88.5, $1,198. 4, Parker Breding, Edgar, Mont., 86.0, $599.

Wild Horse Race: No qualified rides