A new manufacturing plant will go up on 60 acres of purchases land in Cheyenne for the Wright & McGill Company, Eagle Claw Fishing Tackle. Governor Mark Gordon made the announcement Tuesday (November 30th) about the new state-of-the-art facility.

The manufacturing site will be located in the Cheyenne Business Parkway. The new site also adds skilled jobs for the Cheyenne community. Governor Gordon gave his take during the announcement Tuesday:

Growing up fishing here in Wyoming, some of my first fishing tackle was Eagle Claw...Having them locate in Wyoming is like a boyhood dream coming true. This is yet another example of an outdoor recreation business recognizing Wyoming as welcoming to businesses in this sector.

Cheyenne LEADS, which is an organization that works in the economic development for Cheyenne and Laramie County, has worked with Drew McGill, the Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors for Wright & McGill, since early last year. McGill has made several trips to Wyoming in search of the site for the new manufacturing plant. The Cheyenne site is in a good spot due its proximity to another manufacturing facility for the company in Denver, CO. Drew McGill spoke of the chance to come and build the facility in Cheyenne and had several great things to say about Cheyenne LEADS:

As a family-owned business, we appreciate the independent, friendly, family-oriented culture we’ve experienced in Cheyenne, for both ourselves, and for future generations of our family and our employees. We appreciate that LEADS has been responsive and helpful from day one. They have acquainted us with the community. They’ve answered numerous questions and connected us to the resources necessary to make this move happen...Cheyenne LEADS has supported us by welcoming our key employees and giving them informational tours, which helped them feel comfortable with the move, all while helping us find the perfect location for our new facility.

Construction for the new facility in the Cheyenne Business Parkway will begin in Spring of 2023.

11 Restaurant Chains That Cheyenne Needs Right Now

- 11 Restaurant Chains That Cheyenne Needs Right Now

REMEMBER: Cheyenne Still Loves this Lost Hamburger Stand and Drive-in

FORGOTTEN: 7 Things You Can No Longer Do In Cheyenne