Cheyenne is Tops Among Every City in the Nation For Remote Work

We are all aware that the 'Great Resignation' has been upon us for some time. This is even after the post-pandemic era. However, it seems that working remotely proved to show more benefits for some and as a result, has some people looking for other jobs that have employees working remotely. But even before the pandemic, people were seeking to work remotely at an all-time high. In the past five years, searches for remote working jobs increased by about 4400 percent. And it turns out that Cheyenne is leading the charge in that area.

The project management software company, 'Teamwork', has compiled some data recently that shows that Wyoming's capital city is a leader in several categories when it comes to work remotely.

In working at the overall picture of working remotely, cost of living for each city on the list was taken into consideration, along with the average monthly salary. Thanks to having one of the highest average monthly salaries at $5,166.67 and one of the lowest average cost of living prices per month at $1,088.95, Cheyenne had the best overall 'Salary/Cost Index' score at 0.21, which earned it the title as the best city for remote work.

Cheyenne also ranked well on the list of cheapest locations to rent while working remotely. This was based on the average price of a 1-bedroom apartment. Cheyenne finished 5th in the nation on that list with the average monthly price coming to $862.50, given their average monthly salary as listed previously. Green Bay, WI topped that list with an average price of $780 per month. Cheyenne also finished 8th when it comes to buying instead of renting while working remotely with average price of $157,442. Detroit, MI topped that list with an average price of $68,600.

The capital city in Wyoming finished well when it came to the highest monthly salary as well for remote workers. The average monthly salary of $5,166.67 finished 15th overall in the entire nation. We also beat cities like Denver, Atlanta, and Baltimore. Topping that list was San Francisco, CA.

While I'm not sure exactly where this number comes from, Cheyenne also tops the list for having the cheapest meal at an average of $5. Only Provo, UT was also under $10 with an average 'cheap meal' price of $7.40. Several cities considered to have the cheaper meals in the nation were tied for having $12 and $13 'cheap meals'. Cheyenne also was tops on the list of most inexpensive fine dining for a three-course meal for two. That average price was just $25. The next city on the list, which was Savannah, GA had an average price of $40.

We also were near the top for having the cheapest beer at a bar with an average beer price of $3.50. That was good enough to tie for 6th in the country. Cheyenne was also 14th in average price for a monthly gym membership at $28.75.

So as it turns out, Cheyenne is certainly on the cheaper side of things when it comes to cost of living, in general. And when you factor in working remotely, we're tops in the nation. As long as you can put up with the wind, the capital city of Wyoming is a pretty great spot to be in after all.

