Scheduled Power Outage in Laramie May 8

On Saturday, May 8, Rocky Mountian Power has scheduled a day-long power outage that will affect several areas in the City of Laramie.

A map of the affected areas can be found here.

This outage has been coordinated to allow crews to perform several maintenance projects. The work is set to take place between 4 am-8 pm.

The approximate 1,200 customers within outage areas have been notified via call, text, or email based on preference, and will also be informed once power has been restored.

Rocky Mountain Power determined the date to be the least impactful time to accommodate large customer maintenance schedules as well as the University of Wyoming’s end of the semester.

Crews will be working to restore power as soon as possible.