Scheduled Power Outage in Laramie May 8
On Saturday, May 8, Rocky Mountian Power has scheduled a day-long power outage that will affect several areas in the City of Laramie.
A map of the affected areas can be found here.
This outage has been coordinated to allow crews to perform several maintenance projects. The work is set to take place between 4 am-8 pm.
The approximate 1,200 customers within outage areas have been notified via call, text, or email based on preference, and will also be informed once power has been restored.
Rocky Mountain Power determined the date to be the least impactful time to accommodate large customer maintenance schedules as well as the University of Wyoming’s end of the semester.
Crews will be working to restore power as soon as possible.
LOOK: The most famous actress born the same year as you
Many of the actresses in this story not only made a name for themselves through their collection of iconic performances, but also through the selfless, philanthropic nature with which many of them approached their stardom. In an age of flipping the script on societal norms, many of these actresses are using their voices and platforms to be advocates for those who are otherwise unheard.