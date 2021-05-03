Cheyenne Man Gets 30 Months for Assaulting Correctional Officers

A Cheyenne man sentenced last year for his attack with a baseball bat at the Cheyenne VA Medical Center has been sentenced again, acting U.S. Attorney Bob Murray announced Monday.

Benjamin Robert Dmitry Delany, 26, was arrested in April 2019 after attacking two employees at the Cheyenne VA.

Court records say Delany assaulted an employee with a baseball bat and punched a doctor. The two suffered minor injuries.

Delany was sentenced in January 2020 to 46 months in prison for assault with a dangerous weapon on a federal employee.

While in federal custody at the Scotts Bluff Detention Center in Gering, Nebraska, on that charge, Delany assaulted a correctional officer. The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Nebraska indicted Delany in February 2020, and the case was later transferred to the District of Wyoming.

While in federal custody on the Nebraska assault, in October 2020, Delany assaulted a Sergeant at the Platte County Detention Facility in Wheatland, Wyoming. In November 2020, Delany was indicted by a Wyoming federal grand jury for that attack.

Delany was sentenced Friday, April 30, to 30 months in prison for the assaults. His 46-month sentence will run consecutively to the 30-month sentence.

