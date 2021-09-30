COVID-19 Hospitalizations Trending Down in Laramie County

Hospitalizations from COVID-19 are continuing to fall in Laramie County, just weeks after spiking to the highest level since Dec. 7, 2020.

On Wednesday, Cheyenne Regional Medical Center and the Cheyenne VA Medical Center reported they were treating 37 patients with COVID-19, down from the recent high of 65 on Sept. 12. The county's highest hospitalized population was 77 on Nov. 29-30, 2020.

The downward trend is good news considering only two of CRMC's 25 ICU beds and only one of the VA's six ICU beds are open.

Unfortunately, COVID-19 hospitalizations are starting to rebound statewide. Wyoming hospitals on Wednesday reported they were treating 208 patients, up from a recent low of 170 on Sept. 18. The state's highest hospitalized population was 247 on Nov. 30, 2020.

