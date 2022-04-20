Cheyenne Man Killed in Motorcycle Crash

A 56-year-old Cheyenne man is dead after flipping his motorcycle on the outskirts of town, according to the Wyoming Highway Patrol.

The crash happened around 10 p.m. on Saturday, April 9, near milepost 3.78 on Powderhouse Road, between Iron Mountain Road and E. Riding Club Road.

According to a crash summary released yesterday, April 19, Joseph Sharp was riding south when he failed to negotiate a right-hand curve, went off the road, and flipped his bike several times.

Sharp, who was not wearing a helmet, was thrown from the bike and died from his injuries.

The crash summary did not list any possible contributing factors.

Sharp is the first motorcyclist to die on Wyoming's highways this year.