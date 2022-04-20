Cheyenne Man Killed in Motorcycle Crash
A 56-year-old Cheyenne man is dead after flipping his motorcycle on the outskirts of town, according to the Wyoming Highway Patrol.
The crash happened around 10 p.m. on Saturday, April 9, near milepost 3.78 on Powderhouse Road, between Iron Mountain Road and E. Riding Club Road.
According to a crash summary released yesterday, April 19, Joseph Sharp was riding south when he failed to negotiate a right-hand curve, went off the road, and flipped his bike several times.
Get our free mobile app
Sharp, who was not wearing a helmet, was thrown from the bike and died from his injuries.
The crash summary did not list any possible contributing factors.
Sharp is the first motorcyclist to die on Wyoming's highways this year.
READ ON: See the States Where People Live the Longest
Stacker used data from the 2020 County Health Rankings to rank every state's average life expectancy from lowest to highest. The 2020 County Health Rankings values were calculated using mortality counts from the 2016-2018 National Center for Health Statistics. The U.S. Census 2019 American Community Survey and America's Health Rankings Senior Report 2019 data were also used to provide demographics on the senior population of each state and the state's rank on senior health care, respectively.
Read on to learn the average life expectancy in each state.