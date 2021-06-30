Wyoming Motorcyclist Killed in Head-on Crash With Passenger Bus

A 30-year-old Wyoming man riding a motorcycle was killed Saturday, June 26, in a head-on collision with a passenger bus northwest of Pinedale.

The crash happened around 1 p.m. near milepost 133.8 on U.S. 191.

The Wyoming Highway Patrol says Holden Horgan was headed north at a high rate of speed and passing multiple vehicles in a no-passing zone near a blind curve when he collided head-on with an oncoming bus with 46 people on board.

According to a crash report, the bus driver tried to avoid the collision but had very little time to react due to the limited visibility on the blind curve.

Horgan was not wearing a helmet and died from his injuries. Fortunately, no other injuries were reported.

The patrol says speed and other factors may have contributed to the crash.