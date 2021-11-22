Cheyenne Mayor: Developer Looking At Building 700 Housing Units

Exact details have not been publicly released, but Cheyenne Mayor Patrick Collins says he met with a developer who is looking at building 700 housing units in the city over the next few years.

That's according to the "Mayor's Minute" newsletter from Friday, November 19:

''I met with a developer on Wednesday morning and an engineering company in the afternoon. I love these meetings. Developers building housing is something I want to celebrate and helping our local professional engineering companies do business with the city keeps the money in the local economy. This developer is talking about building 700 housing units in the next few years!!''

Housing has been an issue in Cheyenne for many years, and the lack of affordable housing has often been cited as a challenge in economic development efforts.