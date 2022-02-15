Group Looking to Build Large Luxury Hotel in Downtown Cheyenne

Cheyenne Mayor Patrick Collins says a group is looking to build a 120-room, high-end hotel in downtown Cheyenne.

The new hotel would sit on what is now a vacant parking lot at the corner of W. 17th Street and Pioneer Avenue, just north of the Rib & Chop House.

"One of the things that I believe will help make our downtown more successful is having people living and staying in the area," Collins said in his Feb. 11th Mayor's Minute column.

"120 rooms of visitors will support the area shops, restaurants, and bars," he added.

Collins didn't say when the group hopes to break ground on the project but says he "appreciates their interest and can't wait to see the impact."

