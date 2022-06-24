Cheyenne NWS: 60 MPH Winds, Quarter Size Hail Possible Today

The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service says severe storms which may include winds of up to 60 miles per hour and quarter-size hail are possible in southeast Wyoming this afternoon.

The agency posted this statement on its website on Friday:

''Scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected to develop throughout the day. These storms will likely increase in coverage and intensity as they move to the east-northeast through mid to late afternoon, with the potential of becoming severe with damaging winds up 60MPH as the primary hazard. Up to quarter sized hail will also be possible with the strongest storms. Thunderstorms should exit the area by early evening.''

