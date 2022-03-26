Cheyenne NWS: March Record Temperatures Possible, Then Rain/Snow

The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service says southeast Wyoming could set record high temperatures for the date or even the month of March on Sunday and Monday, ahead of cooler, wetter weather starting on Tuesday.

The agency posted this statement and graphic on its website early Saturday:

Near record to record high temperatures will be possible on Sunday and Monday. Here is a breakdown of the forecast highs in comparison to the records for Sunday or Monday, depending on the warmest forecast high temperature. Some locations may challenge the all-time monthly March record highs!

But the agency says changes are on the way starting Tuesday. Here is the NWS forecast for the Cheyenne area:

Tuesday Rain, mainly after noon. High near 55. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 90%.

Tuesday Night Rain before 8pm, then rain and snow between 8pm and 10pm, then snow after 10pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 26. Blustery.

Wednesday A slight chance of snow before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 46. Breezy.

Wednesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 26. Blustery.

Thursday A slight chance of snow. Mostly sunny, with a high near 48. Breezy.