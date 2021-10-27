UPDATE:

Cheyenne police have identified the woman who was arrested as Laura Henning.

ORIGINAL STORY:

A 20-year-old Cheyenne woman is behind bars after allegedly stalking her victim for several months, then shooting at their home.

According to police spokeswoman Alex Farkas, it all started around 1:30 p.m. Tuesday when an officer investigating a report of harassment spotted the woman's vehicle in an alley near the victim's west Cheyenne home.

"A short time later, the officer heard a gunshot come from the direction of the residence," Farkas said in a news release. "As the officer approached the scene, the (woman) was located with a firearm."

"It was later discovered that the weapon was fired at a closed door of the residence," Farkas added. "No injuries have been reported."

Farkas says the woman, whose name is being withheld to protect the victim’s privacy, was arrested on suspicion of aggravated assault, stalking, and possession of marijuana.

25 True Crime Locations: What Do They Look Like Today? Below, find out where 25 of the most infamous crimes in history took place — and what the locations are used for today. (If they've been left standing.)