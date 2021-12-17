Cheyenne Police: Avoid Holiday Season Scams This Time Of Year

The Cheyenne Police Department has advice for avoiding being victimized by a scam this holiday season.

Police spokeswoman Alex Farkas says that while the agency has not seen an increase in any particular scams this year, there are some general precautions people can take to protect themselves.

They include the following steps:

Monitor your financial statements closely during and after the holiday season.

Never give personal or financial information over the phone, especially to a cold caller.

Avoid “free trial” offers. Consumers may be agreeing to monthly shipments and recurring charges by signing up for “free offers”.

Become familiar with the merchant’s refund and return policies before completing a purchase.

Never wire money, send cash, or prepaid gift cards to someone you do not know.

Beware of any sweepstakes or prizes that require you to pay money in order to receive money.

Save your receipts for all purchases in case you need to return or exchange items.

Avoid carrying large amounts of cash.

If a deal just sounds too good to be true, it probably is.

People should also avoid leaving Christmas gifts and other valuables sitting in plain sight in unattended vehicles. Cheyenne has a fairly high number of auto burglaries through the course of the year, and those thefts are often crimes of opportunity. The holiday shopping season is no different in that regard.

Another common holiday crime involves thefts of packages by "porch pirates." Cheyenne Police offer these tips to protect yourself from those crimes:

Track deliveries online. Many shipping providers offer a tracking number and text message or email notification when your package has been delivered.

Consider an alternate shipping address. If you will not be home to receive a package, consider in-store pick-up options.

Provide delivery instructions. Ask for packages to be left out of sight from the street.

Consider installing a video doorbell or other camera system. These systems can help law enforcement should an incident occur.

Report any suspicious activity. It is essential to provide as much information as possible that describes potential suspects, their vehicles, and their direction of travel.