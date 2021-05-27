Cheyenne Police Deploying DUI Van Through Memorial Day

The Cheyenne Police Department is deploying its mobile DUI van through Memorial Day on Monday as part of a crackdown on drunk drivers.

Get our free mobile app

That's according to a post on the CPD Facebook page:

Our DUI Van will be out along with extra DUI patrols, starting tonight through Memorial Day. We remind everyone to be safe as our seniors walk across the stage start the next chapter in their lives , as well as remembering our heroes on Memorial Day.

The van allows police officers to arrest and process suspected drunk drivers more quickly, allowing police to get back out on the streets.