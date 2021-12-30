Cheyenne Police: Drive Sober Or Get Pulled Over

The Cheyenne Police Department is reminding New Year's weekend partygoers to not drink and drive this weekend.

In a news release, the agency says it will be out in force this weekend, working with other law enforcement agencies to take impaired drivers off of the roads.

The CPD says it will be increasing patrols and mobilizing the DUI command center. The mobile command center [above photo] allows officers to process suspected drunk drivers and other offenders more quickly and get back out on the street as part of the enforcement effort.

According to the Wyoming Department of Transportation, there were 722 alcohol-related crashes in Wyoming in 2020. Of that total, 33 were fatal and 38 people died as a result. That total amounted to 30 percent of the 127 total traffic fatalities in Wyoming last year. The CPD release goes on to say:

''In Wyoming, it is illegal to drive with a BAC of .08 or higher. If you are caught drinking and driving, you could face jail time, lose your driver’s license and your vehicle, and pay legal fees, fines, higher insurance rates, and lost wages. Celebrate with a Plan The Cheyenne Police Department recommends these safe alternatives to drinking and driving:

Remember that it is never okay to drink and drive. Designate a sober driver or plan to use public transportation or a ride service to get home safely. • If you see a drunk driver on the road, contact the dispatch center at (307) 637-6500 and file a REDDI (Report Every Drunk Driver Immediately) report or dial 911. • If you see a friend or family member about to drink about to drink and drive, take the keys away and make arrangements to get them home safely.''

