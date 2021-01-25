Cheyenne Police Dog Sniffs Out 744 Pounds of Liquid Pot, Edibles

Troopers with the Wyoming Highway Patrol seized hundreds of pounds of marijuana products during a traffic stop in Cheyenne over the weekend, according to police.

The bust occurred on Saturday, Dec. 20, at approximately 2 p.m. near the Campstool Road exit on Interstate 80.

Police say K-9 Tyler and her handler were called to assist troopers after they stopped a passenger van.

"Tyler gave a positive indication to the presence of the odor an illegal substance inside the vehicle," police said in a Facebook post. "Over 744 pounds of both liquid and edible form marijuana were located inside the passenger van."

Enter your number to get our free mobile app