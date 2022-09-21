Laramie County K-9s Sniff Out 872 Pounds of Drugs in 2021

Last year was a busy one for the Laramie County Sheriff's Office, including its four-legged crime fighters -- K-9 Arie, K-9 Hilde, K-9 Tecca, and K-9 Tyr.

According to a recently released 2021 Annual Report, the dogs sniffed out more than 838 pounds of marijuana, nearly 29 pounds of methamphetamine, just over five pounds of cocaine, 77 grams of heroin, and 115 grams of oxycodone/fentanyl.

Laramie County Sheriff's Office via Facebook Laramie County Sheriff's Office via Facebook loading...

Perhaps most notable was the nearly 300-pound marijuana bust that occurred on March 10, 2021.

According to a Facebook post, K-9 Arie and his handler, Deputy J. Grimm, were called to Sapp Bros. after the Wyoming Highway Patrol requested assistance with a vehicle they had stopped.

K-9 Arie alerted on the vehicle and a subsequent search led to the discovery of 296.6 pounds of suspected marijuana.

Get our free mobile app

The major bust came just three days after K-9 Arie sniffed out 24.1 pounds of suspected marijuana and seven grams of suspected ecstasy and Xanax pills in the center console of a truck that troopers contacted at the pump at the TA truck stop east of Cheyenne.

And taking drugs off the streets isn't all K-9 Arie and his furry colleagues did last year. The pawsome foursome also made one physical apprehension and 26 non-physical apprehensions, proving that not all superheroes wear capes, some wear fur coats.

RANKED: Here Are the 63 Smartest Dog Breeds Does your loyal pup's breed make the list? Read on to see if you'll be bragging to the neighbors about your dog's intellectual prowess the next time you take your fur baby out for a walk. Don't worry: Even if your dog's breed doesn't land on the list, that doesn't mean he's not a good boy--some traits simply can't be measured.