Cheyenne Police Looking to Identify Man Who Tried Passing Forged Check
Cheyenne police are asking for the public's help in identifying a fraud suspect.
According to a department Facebook post, the man pictured above attempted to pass a forged business check at a local credit union.
Anyone who recognizes the man or knows his whereabouts is asked to call Detective Pendleton at (307) 633-6666.
