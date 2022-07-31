Laramie Police Asking For Help Identifying Woman In Fraud Case

The Laramie Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying a woman in a fraud case.

That's according to a post on the LAPD Facebook page:

''The Laramie Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance in identifying this subject as part of an active fraud investigation. If you know, or have seen this person, please contact us at the non-emergent dispatch number, 307-721-2526. Reference case 22-09745."

