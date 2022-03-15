Cheyenne Police: Men Robbed Stores, Pepper Sprayed Employees

Cheyenne Police Department Cheyenne Police Department loading...

Cheyenne Police are looking for three people in connection with a pair of store robberies on Sunday, March 13.

That's according to a post on the Cheyenne Police Department Facebook page.

According to the post, three men came to Lowe's and Dillard's in a black Lexus with a broken rear window and temporary plates. The men stole merchandise from the stores and used pepper spray on store employees who confronted them as they fled the stores.

Two of the suspects are shown in the photo attached to this article.

Anyone with information on the men is being asked to call the Cheyenne Police Dispatch Center at 307-637-6525.

