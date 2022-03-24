Cheyenne Police Still Trying to Identify Pepper Spray Bandits

Cheyenne police are still trying to identify the foursome who hit Lowe's and Dillard's on the night of March 14.

Public Information Officer Alex Farkas says the suspects (pictured above) stole more than $1,000 worth of merchandise from the stores and pepper-sprayed employees who tried to stop them.

Farkas says they then fled in a black or dark blue Lexus SUV with a broken rear window and temporary plates.

Anyone who recognizes the suspects or knows their whereabouts is asked to call police dispatch at (307) 637-6525.

