Cheyenne police are asking for the public's help in identifying a man suspected of shoplifting from the Boot Barn at 4519 Frontier Mall Drive.

According to a department Facebook post, the man (pictured above) stole more than $1,000 worth of merchandise from the store around 6 p.m. on Nov. 10.

"The male appears to be Caucasian, in his thirties, with brown hair," the post reads. "He was last seen wearing a gray jacket and face mask."

Anyone who recognizes the man or knows his whereabouts is asked to call Crime Stoppers Silent Witness at (307) 638-TIPS. Callers will remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

