Cheyenne Police Need Help Identifying Repeat Shoplifting Suspect

Cheyenne police are asking for the public's help in identifying a woman suspected of shoplifting from the Boot Barn at 4519 Frontier Mall Drive on multiple occasions.

Public Information Officer Alex Farkas says the suspect (pictured above) appears to be a Black woman in her 20s with dark curly hair.

"She was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, black leggings, gold ankle bracelets, and a white Michael Kors brand backpack," said Farkas. "She fled the scene in a black mid-sized SUV with no visible license plate."

Anyone who recognizes the woman or knows her whereabouts is asked to call Crime Stoppers Silent Witness at (307) 638-TIPS. Callers will remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

