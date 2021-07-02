Cheyenne Police Need Help Identifying Shoplifting Suspects

Cheyenne police are asking for the public's help in identifying two people suspected of shoplifting from Walmart.

Police say the incident occurred yesterday, July 1, at the Walmart at 580 Livingston Avenue.

According to a Facebook post, the suspects (pictured above) stole $400 worth of items.

Anyone who recognizes the duo or knows their whereabouts is asked to call Officer Lohnes at (307) 633-6698 and reference case number 21-34023.