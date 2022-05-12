Laramie Police Need Help Identifying Burglary/Fraud Suspects

Laramie Police Need Help Identifying Burglary/Fraud Suspects

Laramie Police Department via Facebook

Laramie police are asking for the public's help in identifying the individuals pictured above.

According to a department Facebook post, the four are wanted in connection with a burglary and credit card fraud investigation.

Anyone who recognizes the suspects is asked to call police dispatch at (307) 721-2526 and reference case number 22-7373.

Get our free mobile app

Tips can also be submitted anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers at (307) 742-CARE.

See Inside the Gorgeous Flying Y Ranch Near Laramie, Wyoming

Filed Under: Burglary, Credit Card Fraud, Crime, help identifying suspects, Laramie, Laramie Police Department, Wyoming
Categories: News, Wyoming
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top