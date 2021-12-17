Cheyenne Police Pledge More Cops In Schools On Friday

The Cheyenne Police Department will have an enhanced presence in local schools on Friday, according to a post on the agency's Facebook page.

The CPD posted the following statement on Facebook on Thursday evening:

''The Cheyenne Police Department is aware of a new viral TikTok trend threatening violence in schools.

The threat is being monitored across the nation and here at home, through our partnership with Laramie County School District 1.

While the threats do not target any Cheyenne area schools at this time, out of an abundance of caution, additional law enforcement will be present on Friday.

Students play an essential role in reporting information to authorities. Social media threats or concerning statements should be reported to the School Resource Officer or submitted through the Safe-2-Tell Hotline (844-996-7233) (844-WYO-SAFE).''