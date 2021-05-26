Cheyenne Police Report Increase in Fentanyl Overdose Deaths

Cheyenne police saw a 50 percent increase in drug overdose deaths last year, according to an annual report released Wednesday.

Of the deaths, 12 percent involved cocaine, 12 percent involved heroin, 38 percent involved fentanyl and 38 percent involved poly-drug mixtures, two-thirds of which contained fentanyl.

CPD 2020 Annual Report

Police say they're seeing a trend of methamphetamine dealers transitioning to poly drugs. In fact, 35 percent of the drug distribution cases in 2020 involved poly drugs, a 50 percent increase over the previous year.

CPD 2020 Annual Report

In 2019, the department's Community Action Team (CAT) investigated six drug overdose deaths, three involving methamphetamine, two involving heroin and one involving fentanyl.

