Cheyenne Police Report 133% Increase in Overdose-Related Deaths
Cheyenne police saw a 133% increase in overdose-related deaths between 2020 and 2021, according to an annual report released Wednesday.
Of those deaths, 14, or 67%, involved fentanyl -- a synthetic opioid that is 80 to 100 times stronger than morphine.
In fact, fentanyl-related investigations accounted for 52% of the Community Action Team's caseload last year.
In addition to the 14 fentanyl-related overdose deaths, CAT members also investigated 17 distribution and other cases related to fentanyl.
