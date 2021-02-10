Cheyenne Police Searching for Missing 13-Year-Old Runaway
Cheyenne police are asking for the public's help in finding a 13-year-old runaway.
Police say Izaak Martinez was last seen on Feb. 3 at the Laramie County School District 1 Education Annex at 1780 Bent Avenue.
Martinez is 5-foot-4, weighs approximately 140 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes.
Anyone with information on Martinez's whereabouts is asked to call police dispatch at (307) 637-6525.