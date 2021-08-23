Cheyenne Police Seeking Info On 14-Year-Old Runaway

Cheyenne Police Department

The Cheyenne Police Department is seeking information on 14-year-old Izaak Martinez. That's according to a post on the CPD Facebook page.

According to the post:

The Cheyenne Police Department is seeking the community's assistance in locating Izaak Martinez, 14, of Cheyenne.

Martinez was reported as a runaway in February and has not yet been located. He was last seen at the LCSD #1 Education Annex located at 1780 Bent Ave. on February 3.

Martinez has brown eyes and hair, is approximately 5′ 4″ tall, and weighs around 140 lbs. If you have any additional information, please contact our dispatch center at (307) 637-6525.