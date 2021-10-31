Cheyenne Police Seek Public’s Help Finding Runaway Girl

Cheyenne police are asking for the public's help in finding a runaway girl.

According to a department Facebook post, Victoria Perry ran away from home sometime between 10 p.m. on Oct. 30 and 2:30 a.m. on Oct. 31.

Perry is 5-foot-1, weighs 100 pounds, and has long brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on Perry's whereabouts is asked to call police dispatch at (307) 637-6525 and reference case number 21-58602.

