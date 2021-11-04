UPDATE: Cheyenne Runaway Located
UPDATE:
Cheyenne police spokeswoman Alex Farkas says Victoria Perry was located Thursday afternoon.
ORIGINAL STORY (10/31/2021):
Cheyenne police are asking for the public's help in finding a runaway girl.
According to a department Facebook post, Victoria Perry ran away from home sometime between 10 p.m. on Oct. 30 and 2:30 a.m. on Oct. 31.
Perry is 5-foot-1, weighs 100 pounds, and has long brown hair and brown eyes.
Anyone with information on Perry's whereabouts is asked to call police dispatch at (307) 637-6525 and reference case number 21-58602.
