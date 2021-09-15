Cheyenne Police to Host Citizens on Patrol Open House

Cheyenne citizens interested in working with the police to act as additional eyes on the street are encouraged to attend next week's Citizens on Patrol open house.

The event will be held on Tuesday, Sept. 21, at 6 p.m. in the community room at the Cheyenne Public Safety Center at 415 W. 18th Street.

"The COP program is comprised of community volunteers who have a desire to assist the CPD with non-emergent routine patrols and tasks that free-up police officers for more expedited police response," said Public Information Officer Alex Farkas. "In 2020, COPs contributed 3,045.2 volunteer hours to the CPD."

"We invite you to join us, ask questions, and learn more about this great way to assist your police department while giving back to your community," Farkas added.

Those wanting more information can contact Farkas at (307) 637-6537 or afarkas@cheyennepd.org.