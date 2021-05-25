Laramie Main Street To Hold Open House

Laramie Main Street Alliance (LMSA) will be hosting an Open House on Thursday, May 27. The event will be held at the Laramie Railroad Depot from 5:30-7:30 pm.

The purpose of this event is to show the community what programs LMSA has to offer.

New and interested volunteers are encouraged to attend this event to learn about the programs and services that LMSA has to offer.

This will also be an opportunity for Main Street to recognize the amazing achievements of the organization in the past year.