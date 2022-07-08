Cheyenne Sam’s Club Car Show Raising Money For Great Cause

It's always awesome to see people throughout the Cheyenne community helping others. In this particular case, Cheyenne's Sam's Club is hosting a Car Show this weekend with all its proceeds going to a great cause.

Saturday, July 9th, Sam's Club in Cheyenne will host its 1st Annual Car Show. The car show will go on from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The best part is that all the proceeds from the car show will go the Children's Miracle Network, which also supports the Aurora Children's Hospital.

There is a $10 entry fee for each vehicle to enter the car show. Sam's Club in Cheyenne posted their own flyer for the event on their Facebook page.

Not only can you show off your fantastic vehicles at the car show for all to see while proceeds go to an amazing cause, but at the event, there will also be food trucks available. There's also a dunk tank and who doesn't love getting to dunk someone in that?

Sam's Club in Cheyenne posted on their Facebook page to, "Call and ask to speak to Manager Heidi or Alisha if you're interested in setting up a table or entering your vehicle in our car show!"

If you stop by Sam's Club in Cheyenne, you can also enter in the car show or if not, you can still vote for your favorite car on display. So hit up the 1st Annual Car Show at Sam's Club in Cheyenne at 1948 Dell Range Blvd tomorrow (Saturday, July 9th) sometime from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and pitch in to help out a great cause!

