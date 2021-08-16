Cheyenne, Stop Trying To Be Nice When You’re Driving

Someone once said that hearing someone talk about traffic is like listening to someone talk about their dreams. It’s never as cool or exciting as they think it is. However, having said that, we need to talk about traffic in Cheyenne.

I don’t mean traffic like in Denver. But, while Chey-town is a bit smaller than the Mile High City, we still have lots of people that need to get lots of places. And since there doesn’t seem to be a subway system here, I’ve checked all the obvious places, we have to drive to get to those places.

Cheyenne, there is a particular problem here that we need to address. I’ve encountered this problem before, but have never seen it happen as much as I’ve seen here. Cheyenne, we need to stop being nice when we drive. Specifically, please stop trying to let people out!

Suddenly stopping and holding up a lane of fast-moving traffic because you think you need to let someone exit the drive-thru and merge onto Del Range is crazy. This is not about politeness, it’s about safety, keep it moving. There aren’t any places in this town where parking is allowed in the middle of the street, so we shouldn’t be driving like that’s where we live.

A driver is not being helpful when they try to ‘let someone out.’ The dozens of cars behind this supposed do-gooder have a reasonable expectation that traffic will keep moving in the absence of a traffic light.

Yes, it’s on the drivers to pay attention and maintain a safe distance, but it’s also on each driver to act like there are other vehicles on the road with them.

If someone is trying to enter a busy street, not at a light, it’s on them to wait. Especially if they are making a left-hand turn they could be crossing at least three lanes of traffic. They can wait. Stopping and surprising dozens of cars in the lane is dangerous. The same goes for a car trying to enter traffic from a driveway. Right d was is a thing for a reason.

Often you’ll hear, ‘I do it so someone will do it for me.’ You do not want someone to do it for you. If the only way to get onto a main street in Cheyenne is to use someplace without a light then you have to expect to wait for the traffic to pass, don’t expect someone to hold up traffic for you.

There are thousands of cars traveling the streets of our little city. It takes some forethought to get around. Sometimes you have to go around the block to get to a stoplight. We don’t always get to go from A to B in a straight line.

It’s not about being rude or careless. Being a polite driver is about driving defensively, remembering that there are other people in the world, and keeping things moving.

Now, let me tell you about this dream I had. I was competing on American Ninja Warrior against Cousin It from the Addams Family and the... Oh wait, never mind.

