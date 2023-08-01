Have You Herd? Laramie County Fair Kicks Off Tomorrow in Cheyenne

Cheyenne Frontier Days may be over, but rodeo and agricultural celebrations remain in full swing in Laramie County. Tomorrow, August 2, the 2023 Laramie County Fair kicks off with fun for the whole herd.

Get our free mobile app

The 2023 Laramie County Fair Returns to Cheyenne

The Laramie County Fair features exhibitors of all ages - from 4H and FFA Projects of Laramie County youth to works from artisans and crafters of the general public. You'll find categories spanning baking and photography to herdsman-ship and dog training on display at the County Fair. This year's event begins on August 2 and ends on August 11.

In addition to showcasing projects, livestock, and crafts, the Laramie County Fair also offers visitors numerous entertainment and shopping opportunities. This year, the Fair has fun for everyone! Bring the kids to the Midway for science and magic shows, face painting, mini-golf, and more throughout the event. Plus, check out fresh produce and artisanal goods at the Laramie County Fair's Farmer's Market on August 5.

For a comprehensive list of Laramie County Fair events, rules, and info, click here.

Special Events and Entertainment at the Fair

In addition to numerous FREE events, the Laramie County Fair offers several special events this year, some of which require tickets to access. They include:

Truck and Tractor Pull (Saturday, August 5): Big trucks, big tractors, loads of fun!

Big trucks, big tractors, loads of fun! Scarecrow Contest (Saturday, August 5): Bring your best scarecrow to square off against fellow Laramie County residents (adults and youth entries welcome.)

Bring your best scarecrow to square off against fellow Laramie County residents (adults and youth entries welcome.) Ranch Rodeo (Sunday, August 6): Buckin' broncos, wrestling steers, and tough-as-nails cowboys and cowgirls.

Buckin' broncos, wrestling steers, and tough-as-nails cowboys and cowgirls. Micromania Monday Wrestling (Monday, August 7): An athletic Pro Wrestling show featuring 5-foot and under Micro athletes!

An athletic Pro Wrestling show featuring 5-foot and under Micro athletes! Mutton Bustin' (Tuesday, August 8): All the fun of mutton busting and stick horse racing for the kids!

All the fun of mutton busting and stick horse racing for the kids! Youth Pie Eating Contest (Wednesday, August 9): Claim your throne as Pie Eating Champion!

Claim your throne as Pie Eating Champion! Pig Wrestling (Thursday, August 10): Slipping, sliding, squealing fun in the mud!

Slipping, sliding, squealing fun in the mud! Friday Night Funnies (Friday, August 11): A night of farm-fresh funnies from Tim the Dairy Farmer with Randy Mac & Tyler Walsh.

A night of farm-fresh funnies from Tim the Dairy Farmer with Randy Mac & Tyler Walsh. Demolition Derby (Saturday, August 12): Nothing says "fun" like a night at the demolition derby.

Fair Schedule of Events

Fair Hours:

The Exhibit Hall and Midway for the Laramie County Fair will open to the public on August 5. The hours are:

Exhibit Hall: 10:00 am - 8:00 pm

Midway 11:00 am - 7:00 pm

Judged competitions begin at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, August 2. The Fairgrounds close by 8 p.m. most evenings. Check out the Laramie County Fair Schedule by clicking here.