Cheyenne Walmart to Celebrate Grand Re-Opening

If you have recently been to the Walmart on Livingston in Cheyenne recently, there is certainly a chance that you have noticed they have done a little remodeling throughout the store. And now to celebrate, the store is hosting a Grand Re-Opening of the store on Friday, July 9th that will kick off at 8:00 a.m.

The Walmart in Cheyenne, located at 580 Livingston Ave (Store #4653), will provide refreshments, plenty of samples, and lots of giveaways to celebrate the new look of the remodeled store. The new features throughout the store have been put in place to make for a better overall experience for shoppers.

New things such as refreshed signage throughout the store, as well as additional self-checkout kiosks have been put in place to make things that much easier on the customer. Online pickup and delivery was also a focus in the new features as they hoped to make things more efficient throughout the store for both customers and associates. If you have ever been someone that has been frustrated with any store's checkout process, that is certainly one thing you won't have to worry about with their new features.

Get our free mobile app

Also, during the Grand Re-Opening celebration on Friday, representatives from the store will present Cheyenne's Adopt-An-Airman with a contribution thanks to a new community grant program. Walmart is also encouraging other non-profit organizations that are local throughout the Cheyenne community to apply for community grants. They can do so at Walmart.org.

For the Grand Re-Opening celebration, the Cheyenne community, suppliers and vendors, Walmart associates and their families, and the store planning team are all invited to take part in the festivities. For more info on Friday's Walmart Grand Re-Opening, check out their store Facebook page at the link here.

."}" data-sheets-userformat="{"2":33554688,"11":4,"28":1}">