I'm a girl who loves food. However, shopping for food is not always my favorite. Call me rude, but sometimes I just want to shop in a store that is cart free and be able to take my time. I don't like being in people's way and sometimes when you're trying to plan out your menu in the store, it happens.

I should get better about making a list.

There are times that shopping is super enjoyable. The people are friendly and the staff is extremely helpful. I like those times. And, according to this survey, you'll have a better customer experience as some stores that you will at others.

Specifically Costco.

23 percent of the survey takers chose Costco Wholesale as the number one store for customer service in the nation. Obviously shoppers love the low prices on bulk items, not to mention the tasty food lurking in every aisle. However, it's also the staff that has us pulling up our carts for more.

While we don't have a location in Cheyenne, we do have one that's... close. It's 45 minutes away in Fort Collins, Colorado.

What other stores made the list? Check out the list below. And feel free to shout out your favorite store in the comments.

Top Grocery Stores in the Nation for Customer Service

Costco Wholesale - 23%

Trader Joe's - 22.7%

Target - 21%

Whole Foods - 15%

Kroger - 14%

