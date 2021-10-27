We could all use a break when it comes to stress. The past couple years haven't been easy on anyone given a pandemic, shortages, and civil unrest in parts of the country. However, some spots around the country have definitely been more stressed than others from time-to-time. However, not so much in Wyoming!

In the Cowboy State, the day-to-day aggravations don't seem to get to us as much as they do in other states. And where you live can certainly play a big part when it comes to dealing with everyday stress. Before we learn where Wyoming showed up on the list of the most and least stressed states in the country, you may be shocked to learn the most stressed state due to its natural reputation for being such a luxurious vacation spot. According to the study, done by Amerisleep, Hawaii is the most stressed state in the U.S.

Most Stressed States

Wyoming is the 7th least stressed state in the U.S.! Here's what the study had to say about Wyoming landing this spot on the list:

Financial freedom is the name of the game for many folks who call Wyoming home, with the state ranking 6th for money-related stress. The state's residents came in 10th for health-related stress, 11th in terms of environmental-related stress, and 42nd in terms of work-related stress.

7th Least Stressed State

There's a reason Wyoming has been named as one of the top states to go for retirement the past few years. So we can't say this is a huge surprise. The work-related stress might need a little work (no pun intended), but other than that, we're living pretty well in the Cowboy State and it's showing.

Vermont finished as the least-stressed state, and besides them, only Maine, Nebraska, Montana, Arkansas, and South Dakota finished ahead of Wyoming on the list of the least stressed states in the U.S. Let's all enjoy it, Wyoming, you've earned it!

10 Reasons Why You're Lucky to Be Living in Wyoming Here Are the Top 10 Reasons Why You're Lucky to Be Living in Wyoming

- 10 Reasons Why You're Lucky to Be Living in Wyoming,

30 Ways To Say You're From Wyoming Without Saying You're From Wyoming These are the most mentioned ways to say you're from Wyoming, without actually saying you're from Wyoming.

- 30 Ways To Say You're From Wyoming Without Saying You're From Wyoming

Here Are Words And Phrases That Drive Wyomingites Crazy There are certain words or phrases that when you hear them it makes your skin crawl. We headed to social media and asked you to share what words or phrases drive you crazy when you hear them. Here's a collection of the top 12 from what you shared with us.

- Here Are Words And Phrases That Drive Wyomingites Crazy

12 Cringeworthy Things Guaranteed to Piss Off Wyomingites There are just certain things Wyomingites don't want to see or hear. Check out these 12 things that are guaranteed to anger someone from Wyoming.

- 12 Cringeworthy Things Guaranteed to P#@$ Off Wyomingites