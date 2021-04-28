Chipotle is Giving Away Some Free Burritos for Healthcare Workers

We all cannot possibly be more appreciative of everything that healthcare workers do everyday for us and that is even before we start talking about the job they have done during the pandemic. They are incredible and certainly deserve any sort of reward they have coming to them. Chipotle may have at least a little something for them.

Starting at 11 a.m. MST, Chipotle will be giving away 250,000 free burritos to healthcare workers on Thursday, April 29th. All healthcare workers can apply on Chipotle's website for a free burrito. There is also a virtual wall where members of their community can thank local healthcare workers with personal messages. Some posts are already available to read via the Chipotle website, which are part of what is known as the 'Wall of Gratitude'. For instance, one such appreciate post said this:

Thank you isn't enough. We owe you all so much for your brave perseverance and skill. With tremendous respect and appreciation.

That statement couldn't be more accurate.

Chipotle is also donating a portion of the proceeds from Egift purchases to the American Nurses Association, which hopes to improve the nation's health through nursing.

Other restaurants throughout the nation have been giving out free food to those showing proof of their Covid-19 vaccination. Certain beers are even giving reimbursements for whoever shows proof of their vaccination.

But if you're a healthcare worker, be sure to check out Chipotle's website at about 11 a.m. tomorrow morning and apply for your free burrito. I mean, who doesn't want a free burrito? They're pretty amazing!