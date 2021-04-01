We Googled ‘Best Burrito in Cheyenne’ and This is What We Got

It's National Burrito Day, Cheyenne! That's one thing that everyone can celebrate to its fullest because burritos are amazing! So where do you go for it? Who has the best burrito in Cheyenne? Well, if you Google that, this is what you will find...

The top result that has both the term 'Mexican Restaurants' and 'burritos' in it will lead you to an article from 24/7 Wall St. which happens to list the 'Best Mexican Restaurant in Every State' (which by the way, was dated August 21, 2020). Then if you happen to go to where that is, there's certainly mention of 'the best breakfast burritos in Cheyenne'. Obviously, Wyoming's choice is located in Cheyenne, so what could it be? While everyone will have their own personal preference for this, the 'best Mexican restaurant' with the 'best breakfast burritos in Cheyenne' is at Roldolfo's Mexican Grill.

I have to say, I've actually never been there so I have no say in this, but here is what 24/7 Wall St. had to say about Rodolfo's Mexican Grill:

A 24-hour-a-day roadside counter-service place serving California-style Mexican fare in a former KFC, Rodolfo’s earns the approval of reviewers posting on Yelp for food that’s “solid, cheap and abundant,” for the “best breakfast burritos in Cheyenne,” and for its “great salsa bar with a bunch of choices to doctor up your food just the way you want it.”

There it is! On this National Burrito Day, if you happen to Google 'best burrito in Cheyenne', that is what you will find. I'm intrigued. I'm going there to find out if that's true today. We all have to celebrate National Burrito Day in some way. How will you do it?